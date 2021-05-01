Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2021 in Waco, TX

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.