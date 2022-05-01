Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2022 in Waco, TX

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.