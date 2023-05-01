Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.