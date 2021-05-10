Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2021 in Waco, TX
