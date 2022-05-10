The Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 99. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2022 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waco folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms…
For the drive home in Waco: Mostly clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperature…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see a mix …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
For the drive home in Waco: Mostly clear skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Monday. Temperatur…
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 98. Today has the makings of a pe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will…
This fun and informative episode answers some of the questions you might have about the recent recreational marijuana revolution.