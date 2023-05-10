Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Waco. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.