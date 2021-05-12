Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2021 in Waco, TX

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.