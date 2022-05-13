Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 93. A 71-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2022 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Waco: Mostly clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperature…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: A mostly clear sky. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Thursd…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 98. Today has the makings of a pe…
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a p…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will…
For the drive home in Waco: Mostly clear skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Monday. Temperatur…
Waco's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. The forecast i…
For the drive home in Waco: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesd…