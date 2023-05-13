Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from FRI 7:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2023 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Models are showing …
It might not rain or snow in space, but our solar system is pretty active.
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We'll see sunshine…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Waco. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house wit…