Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2021 in Waco, TX

Waco will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.