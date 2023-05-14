Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 77% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2023 in Waco, TX
