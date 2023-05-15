Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2023 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees to…
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that …
It might not rain or snow in space, but our solar system is pretty active.
The Waco area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. The area wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. K…