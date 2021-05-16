It will be a warm day in Waco. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 91% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2021 in Waco, TX
