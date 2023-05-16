Waco will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2023 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees to…
It might not rain or snow in space, but our solar system is pretty active.
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Waco. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house wit…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. K…
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that …