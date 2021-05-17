The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch until WED 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2021 in Waco, TX
