The Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2023 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees to…
It might not rain or snow in space, but our solar system is pretty active.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. K…
The Waco area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. The area wi…
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Partly clo…