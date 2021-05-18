 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2021 in Waco, TX

Waco will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 88% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch until WED 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

