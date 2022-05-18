The Waco area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 97. 72 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2022 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
This evening in Waco: Clear. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a s…
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
War, famine and an energy crunch are affecting the world’s response to climate change, but there are reasons for optimism.
Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: A mostly clear sky. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Thursd…
The Waco area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a siz…