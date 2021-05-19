 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2021 in Waco, TX

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Waco. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

