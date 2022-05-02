 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2022 in Waco, TX

Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Today's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.

Local Weather

