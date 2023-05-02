The Waco area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2023 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Waco will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and …
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Waco. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rai…
Today's temperature in Waco will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but al…
In our hurricane season preview, the meteorologists discuss the factors that will impact the number of storms that form this year and reveal t…