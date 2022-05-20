The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 76-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2022 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
The Waco area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a siz…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a very hot day t…
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
This evening in Waco: Clear. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a s…
War, famine and an energy crunch are affecting the world’s response to climate change, but there are reasons for optimism.
The Waco area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luck…