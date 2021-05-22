Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2021 in Waco, TX

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waco community. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 66% chance. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.