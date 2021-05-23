Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2021 in Waco, TX

Waco will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 75% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.