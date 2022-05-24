Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2022 in Waco, TX

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.