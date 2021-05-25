Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2021 in Waco, TX

The Waco area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 70% chance. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.