The Waco area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 70% chance. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2021 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waco community. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 d…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Waco. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the ho…
Waco folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms a…
Waco will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy ra…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 43% chance of …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Mode…
This evening's outlook for Waco: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. T…
Today's temperature in Waco will be warm. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms to…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Thur…