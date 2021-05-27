 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2021 in Waco, TX

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2021 in Waco, TX

The Waco area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

