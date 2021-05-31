The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2021 in Waco, TX
