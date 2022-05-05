Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2022 in Waco, TX

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waco folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

