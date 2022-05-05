Waco folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2022 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. There is a 42…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Models are sugges…
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. T…
This evening's outlook for Waco: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstor…
It's only the start of May and we've already had an active tornado season in various parts of the country. That makes this week's topic of the Across the Sky podcast even more timely.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Pollen counts are on the rise and spring allergy season is here, which makes now the perfect time to tackle the subject.
The Waco area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Expect periods o…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. There is a 40% chance of rain i…