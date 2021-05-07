The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2021 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. The area will …
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
The Waco area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. P…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Waco folks shoul…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloud…
The Waco area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waco community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted…