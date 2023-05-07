Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.