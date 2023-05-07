Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2023 in Waco, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Waco area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it w…
It was a remarkable winter in the western United States between heavy snow and rain. Now that things have quieted down, UCLA climate scientist…
The Waco area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. …
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…