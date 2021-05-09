 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2021 in Waco, TX

Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

