Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2023 in Waco, TX
