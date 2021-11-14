Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2021 in Waco, TX

It will be a warm day in Waco. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.