Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2022 in Waco, TX

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.

