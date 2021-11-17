Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2021 in Waco, TX

The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.