Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2020 in Waco, TX

Today's temperature in Waco will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.