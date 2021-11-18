Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2021 in Waco, TX
