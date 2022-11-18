Waco folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2022 in Waco, TX
