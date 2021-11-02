Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2021 in Waco, TX

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waco community. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.