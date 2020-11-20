Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2020 in Waco, TX

Today's temperature in Waco will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.