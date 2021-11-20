 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2021 in Waco, TX

Waco will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

