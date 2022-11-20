 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2022 in Waco, TX

Waco residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

