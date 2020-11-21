Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2020 in Waco, TX

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Waco. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. A 60-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.