Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2022 in Waco, TX

Cool temperatures will blanket the Waco area Monday. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.

