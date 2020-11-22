 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2020 in Waco, TX

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Waco. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

