Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2022 in Waco, TX

Waco temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South.