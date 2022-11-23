Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2022 in Waco, TX
