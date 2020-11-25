 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2020 in Waco, TX

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2020 in Waco, TX

Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect clear skies today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert