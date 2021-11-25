Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2021 in Waco, TX

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Waco could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 6:00 AM CST until THU 4:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.